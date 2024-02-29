LIVERPOOL, England — Jayden Danns struck twice and fellow teenager Lewis Koumas also scored as a young Liverpool side booked an FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United with a 3-0 victory over Championship Southampton on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old son of former Premier League and Wales international Jason Koumas received a superb pass from Bobby Clark on the edge of the penalty area before shooting into the bottom corner via a deflection off Jack Stephens.

The 18-year-old Mr. Danns netted his first goal for Liverpool’s senior team in the 73rd minute when he dinked the ball over keeper Joe Lumley, and scored again 15 minutes later when he pounced on a loose ball after Mr. Lumley batted away Conor Bradley’s shot. — Reuters