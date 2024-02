NOTTINGHAM, England — Brazilian Casemiro scored in the 89th minute to send Manchester United into a record 48th FA Cup quarterfinal with a 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder headed in a low bouncing free kick from Bruno Fernandes from close range to keep alive United’s last hope of lifting a trophy in a difficult season for the 12-times FA Cup winners. — Reuters