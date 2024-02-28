THERE is no stopping Alex Eala.

The Filipina tennis sensation zoomed to a new career-high in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) at No. 180 after a series of deep playoff runs. Ms. Eala, erased her previous best at No. 185 last month after winning her professional doubles title in the W50 Pune in India last month.

Winner of four pro championships, she also came off a semifinal finish in the W50 Indore in India and a quarterfinal appearance in the W75 Porto in Portugal.

The 18-year-old ace is currently in the thick of singles and doubles stints in the W50 Trnava in Slovakia. — JB Ulanday