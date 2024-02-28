Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Capital 1 Solar

6 p.m. — Akari vs Creamline

CREAMLINE unveils its new players Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla as it shoots for a piece of the lead against a dangerous Akari Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Mmess. De Leon and Lazaro-Revilla, who were held out in a 34-36, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 win over the Farm Fresh Foxies Saturday, due to health issues but should make their much-awaited debuts in their 6 p.m. duel with the Chargers.

A win for Creamline would catapult it back to the top along with Chery Tiggo, PLDT and sister team Choco Mucho, who all won their first two outings.

For Akari, it is eyeing to bounce back from a 21-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 defeat to Cignal last game.

Mr. Meneses, however, voiced his concern over the alarming errors they committed last time out.

The Cool Smashers have continued to rely on their unbreakable bond and smooth chemistry in sweeping the All Filipino Conference in 15 games last year for their league-best sixth crown.

They made it 16th straight with that win over Farm Fresh.

Tots Carlos was in MVP form early as she led the way with 19 points in just a little over two sets.

Also eyeing their first win were Farm Fresh and Capital1 Solar Energy, which collide at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar