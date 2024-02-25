MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City and Arsenal closed in on Premier League leaders Liverpool with contrasting victories on Saturday as Manchester United’s bubble was burst by Fulham.

With Liverpool in League Cup final action on Sunday, the tightest of title races was squeezed further as City edged to a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth to cut the gap to one point.

Arsenal showed again they are a force to be reckoned with as they outclassed Newcastle United 4-1 — taking their goal tally from the last three leagues games to 15.

Liverpool have 60 points with champions Manchester City on 59 and Arsenal on 58, all three teams having played 26 games.

It is the closest three-horse title race in the Premier League for 10 years when Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s battle went to the wire. The gap between the leading three to United was evident again as Fulham won at Old Trafford for the first time in more than 20 years after Alex Iwobi’s stoppage-time goal earned them a surprise 2-1 victory.

United’s first loss in six league games left them eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who bolstered their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 4-2 home victory over struggling Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace gave new manager Oliver Glasner a dream start with a 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley to ease their relegation fears and push their opponents closer to the drop.

Everton were denied a vital victory in their survival battle as Lewis Dunk headed a stoppage-time equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion.

Phil Foden’s ninth league goal of the season proved enough for champions City to overcome Bournemouth although it was not the usual slick display by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mr. Foden struck in the 21st minute as he coolly slotted in after Erling Haaland’s shot had been saved by Neto. “The players surprise me every time, the character, always competitive when they are tired,” Mr. Guardiola said after his side’s unbeaten league run stretched to 11.

While City showed the priceless ability to eke out victories when not at their usual levels, Arsenal were simply unstoppable as they bounced back impressively from defeat by Porto in the Champions League.

An own goal by Sven Botman and a simple Kai Havertz finish put Arsenal 2-0 up at the break before Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior struck to wrap up the points before substitute Joe Willock scored a consolation for Newcastle.

As City eye a fourth successive league title, United’s problems re-surfaced at Old Trafford to dilute the mood of optimism.

SOCCER OPERATIONS

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe vowed to knock City off their perch this week after completing his 27% stake in the club and taking charge of the club’s soccer operations.

But that looked unlikely as United remained in sixth place, 16 points behind Liverpool.

Calvin Bassey put Fulham ahead with his first goal for the club but United defender Harry Maguire equalized in the 89th minute with a half volley.

Fulham would not be denied, however, and Mr. Iwobi gave the visitors a deserved victory in the 97th minute.

Villa cruised into a 3-0 lead at home to Forest with Douglas Luiz twice on target after Ollie Watkins opened the scoring.

But defender Moussa Niakhate replied for the visitors in first-half stoppage and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled another back after the break. Leon Bailey eased Villa’s nerves when he made it 4-2 from close range.

Everton looked set for a crucial three points as they held on to a lead given to them by Jarrad Branthwaite after 73 minutes. Brighton had midfielder Billy Gilmour sent off but were rewarded for intense late pressure when Dunk headed in.

Everton stayed 17th in the table with 21 points from 26 games, one clear of third-from-bottom Luton Town, who have a game in hand. Brighton are seventh with 39 points.

Chris Richards, Jordan Ayew and Jean Mateta were on target in Palace’s win over Burnley which moved them up to 14th with 28 points. Burnley are joint bottom with Sheffield United on 13. — Reuters