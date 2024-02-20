THERE’S a transfer of power in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 3×3.

Meralco rose to the throne after toppling grand slam-hunting and seven-peat-seeking TNT in a hard-fought Season 3 Third Conference finale, 21-17, Monday night at Ayala Malls Glorietta.

Always contending but falling short, the Meralco Bolts finally met their destiny as they outplayed the TNT Triple Giga, their conquerors in the championship of the previous conference, in a thrilling finish, 6-2.

After Joseph Sedurifa knocked down the clinching two-ball, the Patrick Fran-coached squad took its place among the elite of the three-a-side league.

The Bolts were only the fourth team to win a conference championship after TNT, which reigned supreme in the last six tournaments, and Limitless App and Pioneer Elastoseal, which ruled the First and Second Conference, respectively, of the PBA 3×3 inaugurals back in 2021.

The Bossing got on the hill and held a 20-17 cushion but the Bolts turned it around and got to 21 points first with a 4-0 salvo capped by Mr. Sedurifa’s clinching deuce.

Mr. Sedurifa shot eight in the title clincher with JJ Manlangit stepping up with seven, Alfred Batino accounting for five and Manday scoring one and producing several hustle plays. The Bolts banked P750,000 after this breakthrough triumph.

TNT’s Almond Vosotros (five), Ping Exciminiano (four), Gryann Mendoza (four), and Chester Saldua (four) netted P250,000 after settling for a rare silver and failing to post a second straight season triple crown.

Cavitex joined its two sister teams from the MVP Group in the podium as it drubbed Blackwater, 22-19. The third-placed Braves earned P100,000. — Olmin Leyba