MADRID — LaLiga leaders Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at lowly city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday as Joselu’s early strike was canceled out by Raul de Tomas’ penalty, a result that could spice up the title race with surprise package Girona.

After dealing what could have been a massive blow to Girona’s title hopes by thrashing them 4-0 last week, a wasteful Real Madrid stumbled at Vallecas and could see the Catalan upstarts edge closer in the rear mirror once again.

The draw saw Carlo Ancelotti’s side move to 62 points, six points ahead of second-placed Girona who have a game in hand at Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Barca are a distant third on 54 points, three ahead Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Forward Joselu gave Real Madrid the lead after they took advantage of a wasted opportunity by Rayo forward Raul de Tomas that allowed the visitors to start a quick counter attack.

Brahim Diaz delivered a brilliant long pass into the stride of Federico Valverde. — Reuters