MILWAUKEE BUCKS guard Damian Lillard scored 39 points and drained 11 3-pointers to lead the Eastern Conference to a record-setting 211-186 win over the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Mr. Lillard, 33, was named NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player for the first time for his performance. The Eastern Conference shattered the record for most points by a team in an All-Star Game. The previous mark was 196 points, which late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and the Western Conference notched during the 2016 All-Star Game.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown added 36 points on 15-for-23 shooting for the Eastern Conference in the win. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting to delight fans who watched him play on his home court.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves led the Western Conference with 50 points on 23-for-35 shooting. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including a 7-for-10 mark from long distance.

The contest was dominated by 3-pointers and dunks, as neither side devoted much energy or attention to defense. The Eastern Conference shot 56.8 percent (83-for-146) from the field and 43.3 percent (42-for-97) from 3-point range. The Western Conference shot 55.9 percent (80-for-143) overall and 35.2 percent (25-for-71) from beyond the arc.

LeBron James made history by playing in his 20th All-Star Game. The 39-year-old surpassed fellow Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who earned 19 selections.

The career milestone did not equate to a memorable performance on the court for James. He finished with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting, and he missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

The Eastern Conference led 104-89 at the half. Mr. Lillard had 22 points before the break, including a half-dozen 3-pointers, to help his team grab a 15-point lead. Mr. Lillard maintained his hot hand in the second half. He drained a spot-up shot from halfcourt during the third quarter to make it 132-105. After the shot swished through the basket, Mr. Lillard extended his arms into a full wingspan and walked back toward the defensive end.

The Eastern Conference scored at least 50 points in all four quarters.

The Western Conference scored 47 points in the first quarter, 42 in the second, 47 in the third and 50 in the fourth.

LEBRON JAMES: ‘HOPEFULLY’ CAREER ENDS AS MEMBER OF LAKERS

In the wake of a head-turning report that the Golden State Warriors looked into acquiring him at the trade deadline, LeBron James said Sunday that he hopes to finish his playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers sat in ninth place in the Western Conference at 30-26 when the NBA reached its All-Star Weekend. They have won one championship during Mr. James’ time with the team, and they reached the Western Conference finals last year, but it’s unclear how much longer they can be a contender.

Mr. James appeared less than pleased with the team when he posted an hourglass emoji to social media before the trade deadline. But before Sunday’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Mr. James said he is “very happy” in Los Angeles. “I am a Laker and I’m happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way,” Mr. James said. “But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully (it) is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization, so many greats. But we’ll see.”

Mr. James also has a player option to stay with the Lakers next season. He could decline the option and become a free agent; he said earlier this month he has not made up his mind about what he will do.

As for the immediate future, Mr. James said he will not play the entire game in Indianapolis — which will mark his record-breaking 20th career All-Star Game — as he nurses a left ankle injury.

“The most important thing for me is definitely my health, where I’m at right now, where our team is leaning,” Mr. James said. “We’re trending in the right direction.

“Obviously, with our Laker team, it’s been about health all year. Trying to do what’s best for me for the betterment of the team.”

Mr. James also said he remains committed to playing for Team USA at the Olympic Games this summer in Paris.

“I told myself before the season when I committed to being a part of the Olympic team, obviously it was all predicated on my health,” he said. “As it stands right now, I am healthy enough to be on the team and perform at a level that I knew I could perform at.” — Reuters