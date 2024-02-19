URATEX completed a dream run to the Women’s Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 3×3 Invitational title with a 22-15 romp over upset-conscious Gilas Pilipinas B yesterday at Ayala Malls Glorietta.

The Uratex Dream leaned on the outside-inside combo of sniper Angel Anies and interior operator Eunique Chan to break out of a 6-5 contest and seize a 17-8 cushion against the Gilas cagebelles in the one-game finale.

Ms. Anies fired four booming two-pointers, including the clincher from the corner, to take the scoring cudgels for Uratex with 10 points.

Ms. Chan powered through with eight as Samantha Harada and Kaye Pingol netted three and one, respectively, as the second-seeded Dream foiled No. 4 Gilas B’s plans of claiming the scalp of another favorite. Earlier in the day, the Nationals pulled the rug from under top-seeded Philippine Navy-Go for Gold in the semifinals, 19-15, with Snow Peñaranda firing nine markers.

Against Uratex, Ms. Peñaranda scored eight, making most of them in Gilas’ late rally. Luisa San Juan (three), Jhaz Joson (two) and Justine Domingo (two) backed up Ms. Peñaranda in this losing effort.

It wasn’t a smooth ride to the one-game championship game for the Dream, though.

In the semis, the charges of coach Katrina Quimpo blew an 18-13 margin and needed a clutch basket from Ms. Chan and a cold-blooded free throw from Ms. Pingol to survive No. 3 Angelis Resort, 21-20.

Uratex’ conquest concluded intense women’s 3×3 action featuring six teams that started last Jan. 22. The Lady Sailors (4-1), the Dream (4-1), Angelis (2-3) and Gilas B (2-3) took the Top 4 after the single round-robin elims played Mondays ahead of the PBA 3×3 legs and advanced to yesterday’s crossover semis.

The victors received their medals from PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio, SBP Executive Director Erika Dy, tournament director Rosc Teotico and Uratex Dream team owner Peachy Medina. — Olmin Leyba