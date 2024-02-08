LAS VEGAS — The San Francisco 49ers are slight favorites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to bookkeepers, with a record 67.8 million Americans expected to place bets on the National Football League’s title game.

The 49ers, who made a second-half comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, have clinched five Super Bowls.

The Chiefs, who eliminated Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, are looking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since 2003-04.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas (LV), marking the first time the event is being held in the US betting capital of Nevada. — Reuters