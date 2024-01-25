WHEN battle-scarred, championship-decorated coach Roger Gorayeb sat down and talked to the passionate sister tandem executives of Milka and Mandy Romero last Saturday to form Capitol1 Solar Energy, one of their goals was to gradually form a team that could evolve from a contender into a champion.

After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“Great teams take time to build,” said Milka (Romero) during yesterday’s (Jan.25) team launch at the Milky Way in Makati. “We hope we can create a formidable team in the next two to three years. We want to create a culture and elevate our team.”

Mandy (Romero), for her part, said they would bring in their passion reminiscent of their father, avid sportsman and patron Mikee Romero.

“Our inherited passion for winning, we want to have a competitive spirit, something we learned from our dad,” she said.

Also in the presser were the Romeros’ mom and GlobalPort President Sheila Romero, Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) President Ricky Palou and Chair Tonyboy Liao and Capitol1 Solar Manager Ed Galvez. Mr. Gorayeb, for his part, vowed to use his vast experience that led to nine championships in the Shakey’s V-League — the precursor of the PVL — to help the Power Spikers compete.

Mr. Gorayeb recently held a two-day tryout recently that drew 75 players in the first and around 50 in the next with 23 making it to pool, including shoe-ins Jorelle Singh, Heather Guinoo, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Vira May Guillema and May Macatuno.

“We’ll eventually trim it down to 20 soon,” said Mr. Gorayeb. — Joey Villar