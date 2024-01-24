SLOWLY but surely, the Premier Volleyball League is progressing to a league that gives women a chance to prove their worth not just as players but as coaches and executives.

Just yesterday (Jan. 24), living legend Tina Salak was acquired as an Akari assistant coach while former University of the Philippines standout Justine Dorog retired and accepted the same position at Farm Fresh.

Ms. Salak, a Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, last coached for the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws and her experience should be vital in providing added wisdom to interim mentor Raffy Mosuela steer a talented franchise at a chance for glory.

“We have seen how she has elevated her teams in the past, which is why we are thrilled to see how she will contribute to the growth of our players this season. We are delighted to have you on our squad, Coach Tina,” the team said via social media.

For the 25-year-old Ms. Dorog, she would help mentor Jerry Yee.

Also recently, Capitol1 Solar Energy, the league’s 12th team, will have sisters Milka and Mandy Romero, daughters of avid sports patron and Party list Representative Mikee Romero, as team owners.

Already, the league had a female head coach in Lerma Giron at Galeries Tower and Regine Diego at F2 Logistics before the Cargo Movers disbanded. — Joey Villar