ABIDJAN — Equatorial Guinea’s team at the Africa Cup of Nations have been promised a €1-million ($1.08 million) bonus after their upset 4-0 win over hosts Ivory Coast on Monday that ensured them top place in Group A, the country’s president said on Tuesday.

A public holiday was also declared after unfancied Equatorial Guinea humiliated the Ivorians in Abidjan to finish ahead of heavyweight contenders Nigeria and the host nation.

A government statement said Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world’s longest-standing ruler, had watched excitedly as the team won.

His son Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue promised a further €50,000 to the squad for every goal scored against the Ivorians, adding €200,000 to their windfall. — Reuters