AFTER re-establishing itself as a PBA 3×3 winner, Meralco shoots for back-to-back as Leg 2 of the Season 3 Third Conference fires off today at the Ayala Malls Manila bay.

The Bolts broke a dry spell that followed their conquest of Leg 3 of the Season 2 First Conference in the Dec. 12 opening stage and the goal is to sustain the charge and possibly start a streak of triumphs this time.

Alfred Batino, Reymar Caduyac, Joseph Sedurifa and Jeff Manday — the crew that hit paydirt after runner-up finishes in two previous leg finals appearances this season and a close call versus TNT in the battle for the Second Conference crown — return for an encore.

The charges of coach Patrick Fran begin their quest in Pool A with the bemedalled Triple Giga, who are out for redemption after a meager seventh last stop, and Barangay Ginebra as early rivals.

Meralco, TNT and Ginebra dispute two tickets to the quarterfinals at stake in the group.

Meanwhile, MCFASolver’s Brandon Ramirez, TH Tumalip, Louie Vigil and Yutien Andrada reassemble for another shot at the gold after settling for runner-up to the Meralco Bolts.

The Tech Centrale battle Blackwater, Pioneer Elastoseal and San Miguel Beer in Pool B for three slots to tomorrow’s KO rounds.

Cavitex, third placer in Leg 1, mixes it up against Purefoods, Terrafirma and NorthPort in Pool C, where three quarters berths are also on the line. — Olmin Leyba