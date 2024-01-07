SUNDERLAND, England — Newcastle United made light work of north-east rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak’s double secured a 3-0 win and a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Second-tier Sunderland might have fancied their chances with Newcastle on a run of five defeats in their last six Premier League games, but they were no match for Eddie Howe’s side.

Aston Villa went through to the fourth round for the first time in eight years with a 1-0 victory away at Middlesbrough thanks to a last-gasp goal by Matty Cash, while Armando Broja set Chelsea on their way to a 4-0 home win over Championship side Preston North End.

Premier League Bournemouth found themselves 2-0 down at second-tier Queens Park Rangers but hit back to win 3-2 at Loftus Road while there were also wins for top-flight sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United.

Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday, while Manchester United visit Wigan on Monday.

At the other end of the football hierarchy, sixth-tier Maidstone United stunned third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to keep their unlikely dream of FA Cup glory alive.

Sunderland’s first clash with fierce rivals Newcastle since 2016 looked the pick of Saturday’s ties, but failed to deliver any fireworks as Mr. Howe’s side avoided a slip-up. Sean Longstaff had already wasted two good opportunities as the visitors dominated by the time Dan Ballard turned Joelinton’s cross into his own goal in the 35th minute.

Sweden striker Isak then capitalized on a defensive error by Pierre Ekwah immediately after the break to put Newcastle in charge.

Sunderland did improve with Mr. Ekwah’s deflected shot being well saved by Martin Dubravka, but Mr. Isak’s late penalty after a foul on Anthony Gordon by Mr. Ballard sent the away fans crazy.

Villa and Middlesbrough appeared destined for a replay until Mr. Cash broke the deadlock in the 87th minute with a powerful shot from just outside the 18-yard box that deflected in off Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Villa, who are second in the crowded Premier League title race, have won the FA Cup seven times but not since 1957, and had not reached the fourth round since 2016.

At Stamford Bridge, Mr. Broja grazed the top of the bar before Thiago Silva, just off the bench, powered in a header from a Cole Palmer corner in the 66th minute as the Blues turned on the gas after a dull first half. The Chelsea manager reminded reporters that Mr. Broja had been out for nearly a year with injury.

Raheem Sterling curled in a free kick and five minutes from time Enzo Fernandez turned the ball into an empty net to complete the rout.

Sixth-tier Maidstone, nicknamed the Stones, were already the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, and they have now reached the fourth round for the first time, beating Stevenage with a Sam Corne goal from the penalty spot.

Two goals in quick succession by Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes had Championship strugglers QPR in charge against in-form Bournemouth but the visitors found another gear in the second half with substitute Justin Kluivert firing the winner after Marcus Tavernier and Kieffer Moore had levelled it up.

Premier League bottom club Sheffield United were too good for fourth-tier Gillgham with William Osula and James McAtee both scoring twice in a 4-0 victory.

Joao Pedro scored twice for Brighton as they won 4-2 at Stoke City.

Championship leaders Leicester City, FA Cup winners in 2021, won 3-2 at Millwall while Ipswich Town, who are also targeting a Premier League return, won 3-1 at fourth-tier Wimbledon.

Coventry City thrashed Oxford United 6-2 to reach the fourth round for the first time in five years. — Reuters