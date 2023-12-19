PASIG City’s Arvin Naeem Taguinota II on Tuesday shone brightest in the Batang Pinoy swimming competition, clinching three gold medals to emerge the most bemedalled athlete thus far at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool.

After securing a gold on the opening day, Mr. Taguinota continued to shine by dominating the Boys 12 & Under 50m backstroke with an impressive time of 31.15 seconds and the Boys 12 & Under 100m Backstroke, completing it in one minute and 05.63 seconds.

This remarkable 12-year-old swimmer, honored as the Best Swimmer in a recent age-group competition in Dubai, earned his first gold in the Boys’ 8-12 years old 200M Individual Medley, outclassing over a hundred competitors in a Best Time finals swimming format.

Mr. Taguinota had recently showcased his talent at the Emirates International Swimming Championships in Dubai, where he secured six gold medals in various events, including the 50m, 100m, and 200m backstrokes, 200 Individual Medley, and 50m and 100m free events. He was awarded the Best Swimmer among more than 1,000 swimmers, primarily from the Middle East Asia.