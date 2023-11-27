Home Editors' Picks Creamline closing in on sweep as Chery Tiggo seeks to play spoiler
Creamline closing in on sweep as Chery Tiggo seeks to play spoiler
Games Today
(PhilSports Arena)
2 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Galeries Tower
4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Gerflor
6 p.m. — Creamline vs Chery Tiggo
CREAMLINE edges closer to an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide today in what could be a sneak preview of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals at the PhilSports Arena.
Along with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (8-1), the Cool Smashers (8-0) and the Crossovers (8-1) have long claimed semifinal spots and will jostle for semis positioning.
The semis format is a best-of-three duel with the No. 1 seed battling No. 4 and No. 2 tackling No. 3.
Cignal (7-3), Petro Gazz (6-4) and PLDT (5-4) are contesting the last semis seat.
Creamline is hoping to sweep and get that momentum going in the semis where it will eye a historic 13th straight podium finish and a crack at another league record — a seventh championship.
Game time is at 6 p.m.
But Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses is taking it a game at a time.
“Gusto lang namin mag improve each game, iyun ang importante sa amin,” said Mr. Meneses.
The Crossovers are likewise on a roll after having won their last six games including two epic games that went the full, five-set route—a 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14 squeaker over Cignal a week back and a 27-25, 11-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 escape over F2 Logistics Saturday.
And expect Chery Tiggo to go at it against Creamline and the latter’s red-hot streak.
Also angling for position is Choco Mucho, which clashes with Gerflor (0-8) at 4 p.m.
Farm Fresh (1-8) and Galeries Tower (0-8) complete the heavy three-game bill as they face off at 2 p.m. — Joey Villar