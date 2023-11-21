Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Terrafirma vs TNT

8 p.m. — NorthPort vs NLEX

FINALLY, a bit of good news for injury-hit TNT.

RR Pogoy has shown significant recovery from his myocarditis heart condition and may return to action earlier than initially anticipated, Tropang Giga team manager and interim coach Jojo Lastimosa reported.

Fingers crossed, Mr. Lastimosa is eyeing a potential comeback game for Pogoy as early as Dec. 25.

“He started shooting, light workouts, weights, getting in shape. We could probably see him as early as Christmas day against Ginebra,” he said.

This is a welcome development for the Tropang Giga, who are also dealing with the absence of top scorer Mikey Williams and injured players Kib Montalbo, Paul Varilla, Matt Ganuelas Rosser and Poy Erram in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

“That (Pogoy’s return) is a big plus for us. We miss Roger (Pogoy) now that Mikey (Williams) isn’t there,” he said.

For now, TNT (1-1) will have to make the most of its a short-handed crew led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jayson Castro and Calvin Oftana as it takes its next assignment against rejuvenated Terrafirma side (2-1) today at 4 p.m. tussle at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Dyip have posted back-to-back victories behind a souped-up cast led by shooter Juami Tiongson, top pick Stephen Holt, Javi Gomez de Liano, Isaac Go and import Thomas de Thaey.

“We like our brand new team, the new players who came in. This time around, we really want to change the narrative of this team,” said Mr. De Liano, who fired a career-high 23 as they chalked up win No. 2 at the expense of NLEX, 113-112.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors (1-2), who lost top playmaker Kevin Alas to an ACL injury in their setback to the Dyip, seek to bounce back in the 8 p.m. main fare against NorthPort (2-1). The Batang Pier are similarly on the rebound after taking a 74-112 beatdown from Magnolia last Friday. — Olmin Leyba