BACK-TO-BACK-seeking MCFASolver and last week’s runner-up Meralco blitzed to the quarterfinals of Leg 5 of the PBA 3×3 Season 3 Second Conference as they swept their respective pools yesterday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

The Tech Centrale posted a two-game shutout in Pool A while the Bolts mowed down three opponents in Pool B to qualify for today’s knock out (KO) rounds as unbeaten group topnotchers.

On a redeem mission after a disappointing fourth last time, Leg 1, 2 and 3 winner TNT hurdled its first two assignments in Pool C to advance with a game to spare in pool play.

Still hot from its breakthrough in Leg 4, MCFASolver beat Blackwater, 22-18, then outdueled tough Cavitex, 16-14, to get its repeat bid running.

The Braves progressed No. 2 of Pool A with a 1-1 card, their 22-11 shellacking of the Smooth Razor (0-2) enough to pull them through.

The Bolts, meanwhile, ripped San Miguel Beer, 22-14, and Terrafirma, 21-13, before surviving the comeback attempts of Purefoods, 18-17, to seal their advance.

The Dyip (2-1) followed the march to the quarters as the second seed in Pool B on the strength of come-from-behind victories over the Titans, 21-20, and the Beermen, 21-17.

Meanwhile, the Triple Giga hammered out triumphs over Barangay Ginebra, 21-13, and Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-15. Multi-titled TNT goes for a 3-0 sweep today in the culminating match of the elims against NorthPort (1-1) before hitting the half-court for the Last-8. — Olmin Leyba