Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

12 p.m. — Gerflor vs F2

2 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs PLDT

4 p.m. — Nxled vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. — Creamline vs Petro Gazz

CREAMLINE goes into its much-awaited rematch with an old, familiar rival in Petro Gazz mindful of one thing — minimize errors.

Cool Smashers battle the Angels for the solo Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference lead today at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Jema Galanza said, Creamline’s 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Farm Fresh last Oct. 31 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan, they committed an alarming 30 errors.

Michele Gumabao, one of the proud franchise’s leaders who led all spikers in their last game with 20 points, remained optimistic the Cool Smashers will mend their ways in time for their 6 p.m. duel with the Angels.

“Go back to our system, basics and keep on trying,” said Ms. Gumabao.

Creamline is eyeing to remain unscathed after four straight wins while Petro Gazz, currently in a four-team logjam at second with Choco Mucho, PLDT and Chery Tiggo with 4-1 slates, seeks to snatch it from the former.

The Angels will be hardpressed though as they were coming off a stinging 25-15, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23 defeat to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers Saturday at the Pasig venue for the former’s first defeat of the conference.

In contrast, Chery Tiggo should enter its 4 p.m. encounter with Nxled (1-4) with momentum on its side.

Also on tap in the heavy four-game offering were Gerflor (0-5) versus F2 Logistics (3-2) at 12 p.m. and Galeries Tower (0-5) against PLDT (4-1) at 2 p.m. — Joey Villar