GUEST team MCFASolver took down the Top 3 seeds to claim a breakthrough win in Leg 4 win of the PBA 3×3 Second Conference on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The ninth-seeded Tech Centrale hammered a 12-10 upset of No. 2 Cavitex in the quarterfinals, stopped the four-peat bid of No. 1 TNT in the semifinals, 20-18, then outlasted No. 3 Meralco in a thrilling finale, 21-20, to complete their climb to the summit.

Yutien Andrada knocked down two cold-blooded free throws to ice it for the Lubao-based squad, which struck gold in only its fourth leg in the league.

Mr. Andrada, who earned two freebies and a chance to wipe out a 19-20 deficit after drawing Meralco’s eighth team foul off Joseph Sedurifa.

Louie Vigil sizzled with 12 points, highlighted by a four-of-six two-point clip, and sparked MCFASolver to an early 14-9 cushion. Brandon Ramirez, hero of the team’s Last-4 reversal over TNT, banged in six, while Mr. Andrada finished with two and TH Tumalip added one to complement Mr. Vigil in the clincher worth P100,000.

Mr. Sedurifa and Jeff Manday, who ignited Meralco’s furious fightback and near steal, shot eight apiece for the leg runners-up. The Bolts earned P50,000.

Pioneer Elastoseal, meanwhile, denied the Triple Giga a consolation podium finish after winning their battle for bronze, 21-14. — Olmin Leyba