Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — AU vs UPHSD

4 p.m. — JRU vs CSB

MAPUA University and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) hurdled their respective assignments yesterday to remain at joint first in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Cardinals smashed the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 70-63, while the Pirates pillaged the already ousted Colegio San Juan de Letran Knights, 85-79, to post their 10th win in 13 outings and keep them comfortably perched at the helm.

Mapua skipper Warren Bonifacio led by example and finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the win that somehow redeemed the team from two heartbreaking defeats to start the second round.

Equally impressive were the Pirates, who battled back from double-digit deficits in the second half, claimed the win that kept them atop and sent the Knights splattering to the bottom with a 1-12 mark.

John Bravo and Mclaude Guadaña conspired in the spirited fourth quarter fight back when they dropped a combined 17 of their team’s 29 points in that pivotal period.

Mr. Guadaña ended up with 18 points while Mr. Bravo 17, including 11 points in the last canto.

Enoch Valdez did the lifting though in the first quarter when LPU gasped for breath after getting suffocated by Letran’s blistering runs that saw the fallen three-peat titlist build leads as big as 14 in the third quarter before finishing the period with a 12-point edge.

Enter Messrs. Bravo and Guadaña, who drained a combined five booming triples that crushed whatever hopes were left with the Knights.

In the first game, San Beda University trounced Emilio Aguinaldo College, 81-71, to catch up on College of St. Benilde (CSB) at No. 3 with 8-4 records.

The Stags dropped to 5-9 while the Generals skidded to 7-6. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 81- Cortez 15, Payosing 14, Jopia 13, Royo 13, Puno 11, Tagle 6, Visser 6, Andrada 3, Alfaro 0, Cuntapay 0, Gonzales 0

EAC 71- Cosejo 18, Robin 14, Gurtiza 10, Maguliano 10, Quinal 5, Ochavo 4, Tolentino 3, Luciano 2, Loristo 2, Umpad 2, Angeles 1, Bacud 0

Quarterscores: 22-9; 37-28; 57-47; 81-71

Second Game

LPU 85- Valdez 18, Guadaña 18, Bravo 17, Umali 7, Montano 6, Villegas 6, Omandac 6, Cunanan 5, Penafiel 2, Barba 0, Aviles 0, Fuentes 0

Letran 79- Cuajao 24, Monje 20, Go 8, Santos 6, Nunag 6, Fajardo 5, Batallier 4, Jumao-as 4, Garupil 2, Ariar 0

Quarterscores: 25-23; 41-45; 56-68; 85-79

Third Game

Mapua 70- Bonifacio 15, Cuenco 12, Soriano 11, Hernandez 8, Escamis 7, Recto 7, Dalisay 6, Igliane 4, Bancale 0, Morenos 0, Fornis 0, Asuncion 0

SSC-R 63-Calahat 18, Felebrico 15, Are 8, Ra. Gabat 8, Desoyo 7, Sumoda 4, Una 4, Escobido 2, De Leon 0, Shanoda 0, Castor 0, Aguilar 0

Quarterscores: 12-11; 23-26; 51-45; 70-63