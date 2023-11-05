THE ADAMSON University Soaring Falcons made history after claiming their maiden Ang Liga title on Saturday at the University of the Philippines-Diliman Football Field.

The Soaring Falcons secured their championship at the expense of the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles with a tense 2-0 victory.

Lorent Jayaon notched a brace with injury time goals in the first and second half to lift Adamson to the top of the podium.

The first goal came after Ateneo failed to clear a low cross into the box in the 48th minute. Leaving a waiting Mr. Jayaon to slot in the opener.

The second half saw the Blue Eagles pile on the pressure, but were turned back by the defending of the Marcelino-based squad.

The decisive blow came in the 100th minute after Mr. Jayaon pounced on a rebound to secure the title.

The victory secured Adamson University their first ever Ang Liga title in their history in the competition.