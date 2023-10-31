Game Wednesday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)

7 p.m. — TNT vs Chiba Jets

REVENGE and a breakthrough victory in the East Asia Super League (EASL) are foremost on the minds of TNT as it duels with Japan’s Chiba Jets tonight at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The All-Saints’ Day showdown serves as the first EASL gig on Philippine soil and the Tropang Giga are poised to mark it by getting even with a Jets side that handed them a 75-93 defeat over in Japan last Oct. 11 and posting a first W in the regional league.

Unlike in that previous outing on the road, the Jojo Lastimosa-coached TNT goes into the 7 p.m. return match with a fuller-bodied team.

Calvin Oftana, who missed the first game while taking his post-Asian Games breather, was reactivated for the Laguna showdown as did trade acquisition Jewel Ponferada, whose papers weren’t completed in time for the initial showdown. Prolific import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who saw action in Japan with hardly a rest from his stint with Jordan in Hangzhou, also reports for duty with fresher legs this time.

He and fellow import Quincy Miller had likewise logged more practice time with TNT stalwarts led by Jayson Castro, Kelly Williams and vastly-improved Glen Khobuntin.

“We got two key players back practicing (since the first match in Messrs. Oftana and Jefferson) and we’re in better shape now,” said TNT assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, whose team ran out of gas in the Jets’ home court.

The Jets (2-0) come in full force for the Philippine swing with reinforcements Justyn Mutts and DJ Stephens and top gun Yuki Togashi as spearheads.

Mr. Togashi, who once played for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, was held to just two points during the game against TNT. He however, erupted for 38 points in the Jets’ 85-82 overtime win over the Taipei Fubon Braves last Oct. 18, including the game-winning trey and should be a marked man for TNT’s defenders. — Olmin Leyba