Games Thursday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)

2 p.m. — PLDT vs Nxled

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Galeries Tower

6 p.m. — F2 vs Petro Gazz

CHERY Tiggo vented its ire on Gerflor with a quick, merciless victory on Tuesday to get back on track in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Eya Laure played fierce and unforgiving anew as she paced all scorers with 12 points including 11 on kills as the Crossovers registered their third win in four outings and solidified their perch in the magic four.

It also somehow soothed the pain from Chery Tiggo stinging 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 heartbreaker to Akari last Oct. 24 in Antipolo City that sent the former’s two-game streak to a screeching halt.

The 24-year-old former University of Santo Tomas superstar said it all started from their serve on offense and reception on defense.

Ms. Laure also praised the second unit headed by Princess Robles, who chipped in nine hits, for stepping up big particularly in the third set when the Defenders pushed the Crossovers to the wall and almost snatched the same period.

The Chery Tiggo mentor, however, was a little bit disappointed with his team’s third-set performance.

“Anything can happen in the blink of an eye, we have to be aware of that,” said coach Aaron Velez.

The Defenders remained winless in four starts. — Joey Villar