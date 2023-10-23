ADAMSON University turned back College of St. Benilde, 25-18, 10-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8, while University of Santo Tomas drubbed Ateneo de Manila University, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18, to clinch the last quarterfinal incentives in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Falcons wrapped up their playoff campaign at 5-1 to finish behind Far Eastern University or FEU (5-1) in Pool F as the Golden Tigresses (5-1) joined reigning champion National University or NU (6-0) as leaders in Pool E.

All four squads will sport win-once bonuses in the crossover quarterfinals against lower-ranked teams in both pools at the end of the preliminary round and the playoff groupings.

NU tangles with UE (No. 4 in Pool F), FEU clashes against Ateneo (No. 4 in Pool E), Santo Tomas battles St. Benilde (No. 3 in Pool F) and Adamson collides with Arellano University (No. 3 in Pool E) in the quarterfinals this weekend.

Maria Rochelle Lalongisip sizzled with a career-high of 21 points on 18 hits, two aces and a block as Adamson erased a 1-2 set deficit against the team of its former coach Jerry Yee.

For Santo Tomas, Cassie Carballo tallied 15 excellent sets to command a scattered attack from Jonna Perdido (9), Kyla Cordora (7), Mary Banagua (6), Regina Jurado (6), Angeline Poyos (5) and Athena Abbu (5). — John Bryan Ulanday