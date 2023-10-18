THE PHILIPPINE Football Federation (PFF) aims to gather at least a 10,000-strong roaring home crowd to rally the Azkals on when they play at the Rizal Memorial Stadium (RMS) in the coming FIFA World Cup-AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Less than a month before the Azkals hit the RMS pitch for the second round of the Qualifiers on Nov. 16 against Vietnam, the PFF launched its “Stand Your Ground: 10K Strong!” battlecry in a bid to entice Pinoy fans back.

“The fans have always played a vital role behind the success of the Men’s National Team,” said PFF President Mariano Araneta.

“As the Azkals embark on another historic World Cup qualifiers campaign, our objective is to make them feel the support of the fans. Let us rally behind our team and show that we can pack Rizal Memorial Stadium. Let us stand our ground for our team and for our country.”

Mr. Araneta envisions a rocking house at the 12,873-seater venue just like in the old days when a crowd-back Azkals scored the country’s breakthrough 1-0 win over Sri Lanka and Stephan Schrock scored his historic goal against Kuwait back in 2011.

Now on the rebuilding stage, the Azkals are set for duels with Vietnam, Iraq and playoffs winner Indonesia in the second round of the home-and-away Qualifiers.

Coached by Michael Weiss, the Philippine XI is wrapping up its 10-day training camp in Bahrain.

The squad lost to the Bahrainis, 1-0, on Ibrahim Al Khattal’s 16th-minute header, in Tuesday’s friendly at the Al Muharraq Stadium. Mr. Weiss’ 132nd-ranked charges previously upset No. 96 Kyrgyzstan on Audi Menzi’s goal, 1-0, in an unofficial tuneup at the same venue Saturday.

PFF General Secretary Mikhail Torre views the campaign as an opportunity to ignite the support for the Azkals and Philippine football on the heels of the Filipinas’ celebrated stint in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“We want to finish the year strong,” said Mr. Torre. “Our Filipinas did an amazing job in New Zealand and now it’s the Azkals’ turn to play at home.”

According to Mr. Torre, the campaign is divided into three parts — enjoyable fan experience at the venue, a far-reaching promotional campaign, and consistency of this initiative.

“It is important for the federation to work hand in hand with the fans in order to make this campaign a success,” he said. “We hope this can reignite the fire that once gave people hope that we can perform at the highest level.” — Olmin Leyba