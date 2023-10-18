Games Saturday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

12 noon — NU vs AdU (men)

4 p.m. — DLSU vs UE (men)

(AdU Gym)

9 a.m. — FEU vs UST (women)

11 a.m. — DLSU vs UE (women)

1 p.m. — NU vs AdU (women)

3 p.m. — Ateneo vs UP (women)

REIGNING champion Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) primed up for its rematch with fierce rival University of the Philippines (UP) this weekend with a 97-77 trashing of winless University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles erupted for 57 points in the second half to run away from a close first-half duel and stabilize their campaign at 3-3 ahead of an anticipated showdown with the league-leading Figthing Maroons on Sunday to end the first round of action.

Chris Koon banged in 21 points on three triples spiced by six rebounds and five assists while Kai Ballungay also drained three treys for 17 points and seven rebounds as Ateneo handed Santo Tomas its sixth loss this season 19th straight since Season 85.

Providing support were Joseph Obasa, with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and Mason Amos with 15 points for the wards of coach Tab Baldwin.

“I think we need this kind of performance, especially going into the UP game and we’re happy. It’s gonna be a very, very happy dugout,” said Mr. Baldwin, who split the last two UAAP crowns with UP’s Goldwin Monteverde.

The Blue Eagles last weekend bowed to erstwhile winless Far Eastern University (FEU), 66-61 in overtime, for only the first time in five years and against another listless squad in Santo Tomas, they were dragged into another tightrope duel — at least in the first half.

Holding a slim 40-33 lead at the turn that further trimmed by Santo Tomas to 58-62 late in the third, Ateneo launched a 10-3 closeout followed by a 7-0 spurt to start the fourth to break away at 79-61 with still eight minutes to play.

Ateneo never looked back for a 20-point win.

“I know their (Growling Tigers) record doesn’t flatter them but all the teams that played against them know how tough they are. We held them to 40 percent (from the field),” added Mr. Baldwin, whose wards had a 52-percent clip opposite the hungry (Growling) Tigers.

Nic Cabañero had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Christian Manaytay and Migs Pangilinan added 17 and 11 points, respectively, for the Adama Faye-less Santo Tomas in an elusive search for maiden win under returning coach Pido Jarencio. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

Ateneo 97 – Koon 21, Ballungay 17, Obasa 17, Amos 15, Espinosa 6, Chiu 6, Gomez 5, Brown 3, Celis 3, Lazaro 2, Credo 2, Quitevis 0, Bongo 0, Tuano 0, Nieto 0, Gamber 0.

UST 77– Cabañero 21, Manaytay 17, Pangilinan 11, Crisostomo 8, Duremdes 7, Laure 5, Manalang 5, Calum 3, Moore 0, Lazarte 0, Llemit 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10, 40-33, 72-61, 97-77.