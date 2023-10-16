Games Tuesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Farm Fresh

5 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Galeries Tower

7 p.m. — F2 Logistics vs Akari

PETRO Gazz and F2 Logistics will launch their ambitious title campaign as they duel with newbie Galeries Tower and Akari, respectively, today in the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) second All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Angels and the Cargo Movers have placed second and third in the first All-Filipino Conference early this year and should go all out to improve, and not just replicate, from as they face off the High Risers and the Chargers at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The only other match of the heavy three-game bill pits Chery Tiggo with Farm Fresh at 3 p.m.

F2, however, will have to open its campaign minus its star spiker Kianna Dy, who is close to recovering from her knee issues but not yet in the pink of health. “Not for (Tuesday),” F2 coach Regine Diego yesterday told The STAR when asked if Ms. Dy will play.

While they will miss Dy, F2 has a deep, loaded core of skipper Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Myla Pablo, Ara Galang, Ivy Lacsina and Dawn Catindig plus a talented group of youthful recruits Mars Alba, Jolina dela Cruz, Jovelyn Fernandez and Ethan Arce.

While F2 was one player down, Petro Gazz should plunge into action in full force with a line up spearheaded by Grethcel Soltones, Aiza Pontillas, Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng, and Rem Palma.

For Galeries Tower, the franchise is not settling for moral victories.

Leading the squad are team captain Fhen Emnas, along with the returning Graze Bombita and Dimdim Pacres.

Bombita is coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. — Joey Villar