Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — UPHSD vs San Beda

4 p.m. — LPU vs JRU

EVERYBODY knew but himself that Jun Roque is the next man up to take the cudgels from University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD)super senior and skipper Jelo Razon after the latter plays his final season this year.

Mr. Roque, of course, will be one of the players, if not the player, to watch when the Altas try to sustain their two-game streak against a dangerous San Beda today (Oct. 17) in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Mr. Roque was the man of the hour in the Las Piñas-based school’s most recent triumph after delivering a performance to remember — 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and the same number of steals and blocks with just a single turnover — that hiked UPHSD’s record to 3-4.

Most of his scoring came in the second half where he buried a whopping six booming triples in an impressive show of talent that reinforced the notion that he will be heir-apparent to Mr. Razon, who is playing his final year.

Mr. Roque, however, has been painfully inconsistent.

Mr. Roque thanked his coach as well as Mr. Razon for their guidance.

But there is hope Mr. Roque could sustain this memorable effort against San Beda (4-2) in their 2 p.m. duel.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University (6-2) and Jose Rizal University (4-3) aim to stop a two-game slide and battle each other at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar