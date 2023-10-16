TOP seed Cavitex and No. 2 TnT flexed their muscles and swept their respective groups to lead the early quarterfinalists in the PBA 3×3 Season 3 Second Conference Leg 1 yesterday at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.

The Braves, winner of two legs and podium finishers in all six stops of the previous conference, crushed Blackwater, 22-13, in the Pool A opener behind sizzling pair Jorey Napoles (nine points) and Ken Ighalo (eight), who hit a perfect five-of-five clip from deep between themselves.

Messrs. Ighalo and Napoles later combined for 11 as the Braves outclassed Pioneer Elastoseal, 18-14 to seal a 2-0 sweep and advance to today’s KO rounds as topnotcher of three-team Pool A.

Blackwater (1-1), gaining from its 21-8 demolition of Pioneer, joined Cavitex into the next stage as Pool A No. 2.

Meanwhile, Gryann Mendoza picked up the cudgels in the absence of injured top gunner Almond Vosotros as the Triple Giga went 3-0 in Pool B.

Mr. Mendoza fired eight in TNT’s 21-20 nipping of league newcomer MCFA Solver Tech Centrale then erupted for 11 in a followup 21-18 disposal of San Miguel Beer.

It was the turn of Ping Exciminiano (nine) and Matt Salem (seven) to step up to the plate in a 21-14 shellacking of NorthPort as TNT, winner of four straight conference championships, took its expected spot in the Last-8.

In Pool C, redemption-seeking Purefoods and perennial contender Meralco secured their Last-8 seats after picking two Ws out of three games.

The Titans, on the mend after finishing no higher than sixth in the First Conference, opened their campaign with victories over Ginebra (17-16) and Terrafirma (19-12) before losing to the Bolts (13-15).

Aside from Purefoods, the Bolts were also triumphant against the Dyip (21-16) but yielded a 19-21 setback to Ginebra (1-1).

Pool play culminates today (Oct. 16) with SMB (1-1) and MCFA (0-2) duking it out in Pool B and the Gin Kings and the Dyip (0-2) battling in Pool C followed by the knockout rounds. — Olmin Leyba