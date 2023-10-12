PASIG City MCW Sports fights for its dear life when it goes on the road against Caloocan in Game 2 of the 2023 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) quarterfinals today (Oct. 13) at the Caloocan City Sports Complex.

Game time is at 8 p.m. for the main event of the explosive playoff showdown with Pasig eyeing to stave off elimination and force a rubber match after surrendering a narrow loss in Game 1.

“I’m happy with how we played in Game 1. We had a chance to make it and win it. We’ll be back,” said Pasig City MCW Sports coach Boyet Fernandez as his team beams with confidence to stand its ground anew in spite of the homecourt disadvantage.

Both teams played in a neutral arena in Game 1 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, where Caloocan escaped by a whisker, 71-69, after a thrilling dogfight.

The same toe-to-toe duel is expected this time but the team owned by basketball executive Buddy Encarnado is hopeful to turn the tide in its favor to drag the series to a winner-take-all Game 3 next week.

“It will be tough for us but we’ll improve,” added Mr. Fernandez, who has a long-treasured and proven connection with Mr. Encarnado way back during their PBA glory days with Sta. Lucia.

Veterans Robbie Manalang, Ryan Costelo, Josan Nimes and Jason Ballesteros along with rising stars Kenny Roger Rocacurva and Michael Maestre will banner Pasig’s resistance.

Standing in their way is a stacked Caloocan core led by ex-PBA stalwarts Mac Baracael, Reil Cervantes, Ronnie Matias, Paul Sanga and Gabby Espinas, who drained the game-winner in Game 1.

In the opening game at 6 p.m., No. 1 seed Pampanga aims to finish off Marikina in Game 2 after an 82-70 Game 1 win to earn a quick ticket to the semifinals of the North Division. — John Bryan Ulanday