ARGENTINA captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Mr. Messi was included in the world champions’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained last month which has kept him out of action for his US side Inter Miami.

Mr. Scaloni said the 36-year-old forward had been training well ahead of the match on Thursday.

“For him, one more training session is important and I will talk to him to decide whether he plays or not, but I have to talk to him first and above all I have to be sure that he can start,” Mr. Scaloni told reporters.

The squad did not include the injured Angel Di Maria and Angel Correa, but did feature Paulo Dybala, who suffered a knee injury playing for AS Roma on Sunday. — Reuters