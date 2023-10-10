REJUVENATED Bianca Pagdanganan soared to a year-high 160th in the women’s world golf rankings after turning in third and second place finishes in the last two weeks.

From No. 314 in late September, Ms. Pagdanganan made a big 81-spot leap to 233 with joint third place in the NW Arkansas Championship on Oct. 1.

Not stopping there, the 25-year-old big hitter followed this career-best-equaling feat with a new all-time high of shared runner-up in Sunday’s Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of America in Texas.

This feat enabled Ms. Pagdanganan to make a jump of 73 in the latest rankings released yesterday. Overall, the Tokyo Olympics veteran enjoyed a climb of 154 spots over the last weeks, giving her a big boost going into her next competitions.

At the same time, Ms. Pagdanganan’s pair of superb performances netted her combined earnings of $256,186.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina moved 12 spots up to No. 325 after tying for 24th in the Ascendant LPGA.

Yuka Saso, who formerly represented the Philippines, shared 28th in the Stanley Ladies Honda of the LPGA of Japan Tour over in Shizuoka, and remained at No. 24.

American Lilia Vu maintained her hold of top spot as Chinese Ruoning Yin, South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, American Nelly Korda and France’s Celine Boutier stayed at Nos. 2 to 5. — Olmin Leyba