LAS VEGAS cornerback Amik Robertson intercepted a pass from Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love in the end zone with 44 seconds to go, and the Raiders held on for a 17-13 win over the visiting Packers on Monday night.

Linebacker Robert Spillane added two interceptions for Las Vegas (2-3), which won for the first time since its season opener.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Raiders.

Love connected on 16 of 30 passes for 182 yards and threw three interceptions for Green Bay (2-3).

AJ Dillon scored the Packers’ lone touchdown and finished with 20 carries for 76 yards.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby finished with one sack and four tackles for loss for the Raiders, who allowed a season low in points.

Las Vegas scored the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs rushed for a 2-yard score to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

The Packers trailed by a touchdown at halftime but scored 10 straight points in the third quarter to take a 13-10 advantage.

Mr. Dillon evened the score at 10-10 on a 5-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. It marked his first trip to the end zone this season.

Green Bay pulled ahead 13-10 on Anders Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 5:16 to go in the third quarter.

A 77-yard completion from Love to Christian Watson set up the score.

The Packers opened the scoring with 2:38 left in the first quarter. Carlson made a 37-yard field goal to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Las Vegas grabbed a 7-3 lead with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter. Garoppolo found Jakobi Meyers on a slant route across the middle, and Mr. Meyers outmuscled a defender to reach the end zone for a 9-yard TD.

The Raiders made it 10-3 less than two minutes later. Four plays after Spillane’s first interception of the night, Daniel Carlson, the older brother of the Packers’ kicker, made a 26-yard field goal.

Green Bay played without running back Aaron Jones, who was inactive because of a hamstring injury. — Reuters