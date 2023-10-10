Forget about the hype. If there’s anything the Aces proved the other day, it’s that they deserve to be the heavy favorites in the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association Finals. For all the talk about the Liberty having closed in on them through the second half of the season, they showed with their blowout victory that there is, in fact, still a gap, and that no less than a collective effort is needed to upend them, especially when they’re in front of a capacity crowd at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Admittedly, it looked as if the Aces would have their hands full early on in Game One. Perhaps caught up in the moment, they suffered from lapses in judgment — poor passes, ill-advised shots, missed rotations — that enabled the Liberty to keep pace and subsequently build an advantage. They were likewise shaken by the early entry of erstwhile supersub Marine Johannes in the set-to; her unorthodox playing style and penchant for taking — and making — shots out of position caught them off-guard.

Clearly, however, 2022 Coach of the Year awardee Becky Hammon managed to right the ship at the break. Whatever she said in the locker room paid huge dividends as the Aces hit the ground running in the second half and outscored their supposed equals by a whopping 20 points the rest of the way. They exposed the Liberty’s sieve-like defense in the backcourt and took advantage of ensuing mismatches that highlighted their strengths. And with their deadly three-guard combo of Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray plowing through time and again, the outcome became a foregone conclusion.

Make no mistake. The Liberty have the talent — and, yes, the depth — to take the measure of the Aces. And when they’re able to bring their pluses on paper to the court, they’re close to unstoppable. With chief bench tactician Sandy Brondello tightening the rotation (and not without reason), though, they’ve effectively limited their options. While there’s theoretically nothing wrong with placing the burden on their heavy hitters, they didn’t exactly play that way in their runup to the playoffs.

It’s fair to argue that the Aces’ deliberate reliance on just six cogs leaves them open to fatigue as the series progresses. On the other hand, it’s not as if they aren’t already used to the load; also, the turnaround time between contests is ample enough to stimulate recovery. Also, the result cannot be denied; they claimed the Finals opener with just six players, and one did not even get to score. Evidently, they’re rolling with what got them the opportunity to defend their crown, and they’re betting that the opposition won’t be able to make them pay for their stubbornness.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are hard-pressed to make better use of the weapons at their disposal. Questions abound. How can Johannes be consistently productive, and not just in spurts? Is there need to dust off Stefanie Dolson? Should Kayla Thornton have more than just a token appearance? Brondello and company are, no doubt, sifting through tape and making adjustments. How well they do will determine the final score in Game Two tomorrow.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.