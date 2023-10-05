THE PHILIPPINE Azkals are booked for an away friendly with Bahrain in this month’s FIFA international window as they ramp up their buildup for the coming World Cup Qualifiers (WCQ).

The 132nd-ranked Azkals play the No. 86 Bahrainis on Oct. 17 as part of the 10-day training camp set up by coach Michael Weiss in Manama for the second round of the WCQ that begins Nov. 16.

Mr. Weiss called up 25 players for the Bahrain buildup and test led by Patrick Reichelt, the national team’s most capped active player with 77 appearances, and skipper Neil Etheridge, holder of 75 caps.

Joining the duo are 15 other returnees from the side that scored a 2-1 comeback victory over Afghanistan last Sept. 12 in Manila, including Daisuke Sato, OJ Porteria, Manny and Mike Ott, Simone Rota and Bienve Maranon.

Veterans Kevin Ingreso, Kenshiro Daniels and Dennis Villanueva, youngsters Santiago Rublico, Sandro Reyes and Pocholo Bugas, Japan-based Jefferson Tabinas and Kaya Iloilo’s Jarvey Gayoso, among others, are also summoned by Mr. Weiss.

Filipinos expect to get a solid pre-WCQ test against Bahrain, which is fresh from reaching the Round-of-16 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Philippines-Bahrain tuneup will mark the two squads’ seventh meeting since 2012. The Filipinos managed only one win against two draws and three losses with their lone victory coming in the form of a 2-1 verdict eight years ago in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and their last duel ending in 1-1 in a 2018 friendly.

The Azkals are gearing up for battles with Vietnam, Iraq and the winner of the playoff between Indonesia and Brunei in Group F of the Asian section of the WCQ. — Olmin Leyba