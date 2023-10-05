GAMES FRIDAY

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — LPU vs AU

4 p.m. — Letran vs San Beda

LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) aims to sustain its unstoppable rampage as it clashes with a lowly Arellano University (AU) today (Oct. 6) in the 99th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates, who sustained their immaculate run after posting their fourth win in row at the expense of the San Sebastian Stags, 83-72, Tuesday, will go for win No. 5 against the Chiefs, who are winless in three starts, at 2 p.m.

Shawn Umali, chosen as the collegiate press corps’ first Player of the Week awardee this season, has been on a juggernaut after dropping a masterful 14-point, eight-rebound, four-assist, four-block and three-steal effort in their most recent win.

It was a strong start for an LPU that craves for its first championship in the league where it joined 12 years ago.

This early, the impressive streak is now being likened to the school’s magnificent 18-game elimination round sweep six years ago.

Interestingly, the Pirates ended up getting swept by the San Beda Lions in the finals that still rankles up to this day.

“It’s too early to celebrate, there is more to be done,” said LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan, whose other wins came at the expense of reigning three-peat titlist Collegio San Juan de Letran and last year’s runner-up College of St. Benilde.

Letran and San Beda University, meanwhile, renew their bitter rivalry as the two collide at 4 p.m.

But unlike in the seasons past, the Knights will come in as the surprising underdogs after dropping their first three assignments while the Lions have been playing solid after snaring two wins in their first three outings. — Joey Villar