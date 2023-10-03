Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. — UP vs UE

12 p.m. — NU vs FEU

2 p.m. — AdU vs UST

6 p.m. — ADMU vs DLSU

AFTER contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and De La Salle University (DLSU) tangle in early collision to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The new chapter of the storied Blue-Green rivalry erupts at 6 p.m. with reigning champion Ateneo eyeing a quick rebound opposite an on-target De La Salle crew coming off a rousing debut under Topex Robinson.

The Blue Eagles kicked off their title defense with a 77-64 defeat at the hands of the National University (NU) Bulldogs as the Green Archers poured it down on the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 87-76, making it an interesting duel for the two rivals this early in the season.

Apart from a litmus test for De La Salle raring for redemption after missing the Final Four last season, the rivalry game will serve as a baptism of fire for Mr. Robinson with only a game in his pocket as a first-time UAAP mentor after his stints in the NCAA with Lyceum of the Philippine University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and the PBA with Alaska and Phoenix Super LPG.

“When I was growing up way, way back, I used to watch that rivalry and up to know, I’m just excited for that. It just came in so early but whether we like it or not, we’re gonna face each other,” said Mr. Robinson, a former Golden Stag before scaling the coaching ranks.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of hype and a lot of stories behind the game. At the end of the day, Ateneo’s a worthy rival. That will never change. Coach Tab Baldwin is a worthy rival. We’ll always compete against each other and it’s just an opportunity for me to get better learning from Coach Tab and Ateneo.”

Standing in his way is Mr. Baldwin, the author of Ateneo’s four titles in the last five seasons, including a three-peat.

As deflating as the debut loss was for now a young Blue Eagles unit, Mr. Baldwin is not pressing the panic button yet as he expects a stronger showing from his wards against their adversaries from Taft.

“Hopefully our players exhibit a little bit more pride and I think they will,” said the seasoned tactician as Ateneo entered a new era without long-time anchor Ange Kouame.

“I don’t like to use the word wake-up call because we aren’t asleep. We just played badly. Irrespective of adjustments and NU created scenarios that we needed to continue to adjust and we didn’t adjust enough. Credit to Jeff (Napa) and credit to NU team. That’s a veteran team.”

Led by Kai Ballungay, Mason Amos and Joseph Obasa, the youthful Blue Eagles though will be up against another experienced squad in the Green Archers, with an intact core that ruled the PBA D-League prior to the UAAP.

In other games, opening day winners University of the Philippines (1-0) and University of the East (1-0) clash at 10 a.m. followed by NU’s 2-0 bid against FEU (0-1) at 2 p.m. and the race for first win between University of Santo Tomas (0-1) and Adamson University (0-1) at 4 p.m. — John Bryan Ulanday