Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — CSB vs Mapua

4 p.m. — EAC vs JRU

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help (PHSD) overpowered Arellano University (AU) in a showdown between doormat teams, 85-66, yesterday to breathe some life into its Final Four hopes in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Mircus Nitura delivered a memorable performance with 19 points that went with nine rebounds, five assists and a steal as the Altas claimed their first win after two losses in a row.

The game also produced heroes in Christian Pagaran, Art Roque and Mark Omega, who scattered 17, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

It was the third straight defeat for the Chiefs, who joined underperforming reigning three-peat titlist Letran at the bottom.

It was Messrs Nitura and Roque who sparked UPHSD’s early breakaway where they led at the break, 47-34.

Unrelenting, the Altas sustained their rampage with unstoppable scoring and rock solid defense in outscoring the Chiefs, 21-9, in the third quarter crushed whatever hopes left with the latter.

Jade Talampas was a lonesome dove for AU as he tried to carry the fight and erupted for 20 first half points before losing steam in the end as he was held to just three points the rest of the way. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

UPHSD 85- Nitura 19, Pagaran 17, Roque 13, Omega 12, Razon 7, Abis 6, Boral 4, Ferreras 3, Nunez 2, Barcuma 1, Gelsano 1, Sevilla 0, Cuevas 0, Ramirez 0

AU 66- Talampas 23, Ongotan 9, Geronimo 9, Sunga 9, Dayrit 6, Capulong 5, Villarente 4, Mallari 1, Camay 0, Abastillas 0, Yanes 0, dela Cruz 0, Valencia 0, Rosalin 0, Lustina 0

22-10; 47-34; 68-43; 85-66