Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — UPHSD vs AU

4 p.m. — SSCR vs LPU

JOSE RIZAL University (JRU) got a couple of doses of redemption after it bested Mapua University, 70-61, and the unsportsmanlike foul that led to the ejection of its star guard JL delos Santos last game was rescinded yesterday in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Bombers needed a massive second quarter turnaround in erasing an 11-point opening period deficit and drawing momentum from it in averting repeated comebacks by the Cardinals.

But even before the game was concluded, JRU got a reprieve from league commissioner Tonichi Pujante, who suspended the three referees who officiated the Bombers’ 93-85 overtime defeat to College of St. Benilde Blazers Friday for calling a flagrant foul on Mr. Delos Santos that resulted to the Converge-drafted guard’s disqualification.

“It was ascertained that the elbow of JRU’s JL Delos Santos did not hit CSB’s Mark Sangco. As such, it did not warrant an unsportsmanlike foul,” said Mr. Pujante in a media statement. “In this regard, he should have not been thrown out, thus there is no one-game suspension.

“As for the three referees, they are suspended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 14, 2023 for failure to execute sound judgment, inefficient use of Instant Replay System (IRS) review, as well as for ceasing to assess themselves as game officials,” he added.

Spared from a suspension, Mr. Delos Santos took advantage and dropped six points, six assists and five rebounds while providing the leadership for a JRU team that sprung back into contention with a 2-1 record.

The Cardinals fell to 2-1.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) pulled the rug from under Letran, 75-65, in staying perfect in two starts while holding the reigning three-peat titlist Letran winless in three outings. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

EAC 75- Gurtiza 23, Maguliano 14, Cosejo 11, Ochavo 6, Umpad 4, Cosa 3, Bacud 3, Quinal 3, Robin 2, Tolentino 2, Luciano 2, Ednilag 2, Balowa 0, Dominguez 0

Letran 65- Cuajao 12, Javillonar 11, Galvez 9, Reyson 7, Monje 7, Go 6, Ariar 5, Fajardo 3, Tolentino 3, Battalier 2, Santos 0

Quarterscores: 22-20; 39-35; 56-52; 75-65

Second Game

JRU 70- Ramos 18, Miranda 15, Dionisio 11, Delos Santos 6, Mosquedo 4, Sarmiento 4, Guiab 3, Sy 3, Medina 2, De Leon 2, Pabico 1, Argente 1, Barrera 0, Arenal 0

Mapua 61- Escamis 19, Rosillo 10, Recto 8, Cuenco 7, Bonifacio 6, Soriano 4, Bancale 4, Hernandez 3, Dalisay 0, Fornis 0

Quarterscores: 15-26; 38-35; 57-50; 70-61