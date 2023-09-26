HANGZHOU, China — Ross Villarin, also known as the NoobFromPh, sustained three straight setbacks in Street Fighter V competitions of the 19th Asian Games esports events at the Hangzhou Esports Center.

NoobFromPh first absorbed a 0-2 beating at the hands of Thai bet Sitta Chantasriviroje in the Round of 32, before suffering a 1-2 loss to Maldivian campaigner Umair Nuzair.

After that, Chantasriviroje put Mr. Villarin out of contention, 2-1, with the Filipino gamer’s second loss in the loser’s bracket.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Sibol team of Robert de Guzman goes into action in the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 event.

De Guzman will be joined by Manjean Faldas, Mark Jison, Caisam Nopueto, Shinboo Ponferrada and John To in their clash with Uzbekistan.

The Uzbeks will be led by Sardov Azimov.

Filipino gamers here are supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

After debuting in the Asiad as a demo event in 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, esports is coming in as a regular sport, expected to be the most watched in the games’ calendar. — POC-PSC media pool