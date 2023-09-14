Four snaps was all it took for Aaron Rodgers’ season to go down in flames, leading even the most optimistic fans to wonder what the Jets have done to deserve the development. Heightened anticipation accompanied positive prognoses for the green and white after he was formally welcomed to the fold five months ago, and with reason. For all the worries the four-time Most Valuable Player awardee brought with him in the face of his advancing age, he represented a significant upgrade in the sport’s most important position. And he looked to be the answer — make that THE answer — for head coach Robert Saleh, until his freak injury ensured that he would be out for the foreseeable future.

Needless to say, with disappointment came anger, prompting calls for the National Football League to ban artificial field surfaces. The irony, of course, is that the Jets were at home, with MetLife Stadium the proud owner of the new FieldTurf Core system supposedly designed to prevent precisely the type of disablement that downed Rodgers. The change in the track came after players, including the rival Giants, publicly clamored for the installation of natural grass; the latter is deemed the best in any case, and certainly under such extreme weather conditions as that experienced in the Northeastern part of the United States.

It’s significant to note that Rodgers has remained upbeat despite the tear on his left Achilles tendon, and notwithstanding the long timetable for his convalescence. “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again,” he pledged yesterday at the end of a lengthy Instagram post. Notably, his remarks echo those of Saleh and Jets owner Woody Johnson, and his trademark resiliency lend weight to their confidence. Yet, even assuming his return to be a foregone conclusion, there remains the problem at hand. How do they stay competitive in the meantime?

To be sure, the Jets did go on to win against the Bills in overtime, with the outstanding defense providing the impetus for a dramatic comeback. That said, Zach Wilson under center cannot simply be serviceable given the quality of the competition. Expectations have been tempered accordingly, but a playoff stint for the first time since 2010 seems iffy at best unless he manages to exceed himself. He’s no Rodgers, but he’s all they have; he needs to step up just as he did in their inaugural victory, and with consistency.

The good news is that the Jets still have Rodgers — albeit off the field. Wilson will most definitely benefit from his guidance, and his mere presence should keep the rest focused on the task at hand. And he will want to be involved, if for nothing else than because he has a personal stake as well. When he comes back, he will want them primed and ready. So, yes, they have suffered from a cruel twist of fate. But, yes, it’s also a step back that, with their commitment, should enable them to take two steps forward by the time he dons his cleats anew.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.