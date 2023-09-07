JIA de Guzman, the undisputed best and most decorated setter in the country today, is going on an amazing journey in the Land of the Rising Sun where she gets to live her lifelong dream.

In news that has been whispered about and going around for months but never confirmed, Ms. De Guzman yesterday bared that she would suit up for Japan’s V-League Division 1 team Denso Airybees as an import.

The league’s seven-time Best Setter and four-time Finals MVP will have to leave a Creamline franchise she helped snare a league-record 12 straight podium finishes that included an unmatched six championships.

While parting was such sweet sorrow, the Cool Smashers were just happy Ms. De Guzman would get to fulfill her childhood goal of bringing her act to foreign soil.

“To say the least, our hearts are brimming with pride and excitement for Jia (de Guzman) as she embarks on this incredible journey to play for Denso Airybees,” said the proud club team in a statement.

Ms. De Guzman’s dream was not without some heart aches along the way as she was spurned in the Korean V-League where she ended up undrafted behind Petro Gazz’s MJ Philips, who was tabbed by the Gwangju Al Peppers, and later on F2 Logistics’ Iris Tolenada, who was a last-minute pickup by GX Caltex Seoul KIXX.

It turned out as a blessing in disguise as she ended up in the bigger, better Japanese league where she will join countrywoman and soon to be naturalized Japanese Jaja Santiago, who is with JT Marvelous. — Joey Villar