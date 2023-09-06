Diaz and Ando to compete in different division in Hangzou

1 of 2

FOR JUST the Hangzhou Asian Games unfurling late this month, Tokyo Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and Olympian Elreen Ando won’t be competing in the same division for a chance to snare two gold medals instead of one.

Ms. Diaz has been penned to see action in the 59-kilogram class while Ms. Ando in the 64kg in the quadrennial meet slated Oct. 23 to Oct. 8.

“59kgs for Hidilyn (Diaz), and 64kg for Ms. Ando,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella.

The two have been competing against each other in the 59kg category since one entry per country is allowed in the Paris Olympics next year.

And after two International Weightlifting Federation-sanctioned Olympic qualifying events they’ve joined, Ms. Diaz has led Ms. Ando in their heated race.

They, in fact, will clash in the 59kg in the World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where they will plunge into action tomorrow.

Apart from the two, the country is also fielding Vanessa Sarno (76kg), Rosegie Ramos (49kg) and John Febuar Ceniza (men’s 61kg) in Hangzhou.

In Riyadh, the 19-year-old Ms. Ramos gave a glimpse of her Asiad medal potential after she recently placed seventh out of 41 participants in the 49kg class in the World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ms. Ramos, a two-time Asian Junior champion and a Southeast Asian Games bronze winner, had a total lift of 188kg on 86kg in snatch where she placed sixth and 102kg in clean and jerk where she wound up 13th.

Another Philippine bet, Lovely Inan, also joined but she failed in all of her three attempts at 80kg in snatch.

Olympic hopeful John Febuar Ceniza, meanwhile, was competing at press time in the men’s 61kg while Ms. Sarno and countrywoman Kristel Macrohon are booked in the 71kg next week. — Joey Villar