Molten Corp., revealed the official FIBA Finals Game Ball last Sept. 4, 2023 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Music Hall.

“The BG5000 FIBA World Cup 2023 Official Game Ball represents a perfect synergy of cutting-edge technology and the timeless essence of basketball. We made sure that the design and performance pay homage to the sport’s rich history while pushing the boundaries of what a game ball can achieve,” said Noa Hasegawa, Molten Head of Marketing.

A mere 1,200 units of this Official Finals Game ball are made available globally and can be secured solely through Molten’s official e-commerce hub, accessible at www.molten.com.ph.