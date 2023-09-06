JAPANESE coach Munehiro Kugimiya, the man behind Filipino world champion gymnast Carlos “Caloy” Yulo’s massive international success, will launch today (Sept. 7) the Japanese Cultural Grassroots Project’s gymnastics course at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) developmental gym inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Mr. Kugimiya said the goal of the project is to give both aspiring and already polished gymnasts access at a world-class facility and training program at a very minimum fee with hopes of producing more world beaters like Caloy (Yulo), a two-time world champion and the country’s best hope for a Paris Olympics gold next year.

“I would be happy even if one or two (gymnasts) attend the first day although I hope in three months or more, there will be more,” said Mr. Kugimiya, who is flying back home to Japan tomorrow, referring to his pet project’s soft opening.

“My goal is to give everyone a chance and help them win in international events,” he added.

It was Mr. Kugimiya, with help from the Japanese embassy, who helped broker the millions of pesos worth of Olympic-standard equipment, which was used in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, being donated to the GAP headed by Cynthia Carrion.

It was actually turned over by Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa to Ms. Carrion last March but was only installed just last month by a team headed by Mr. Kugimiya himself.

Mr. Kugimiya also said that there will be four trainers and instructors from the GAP itself who will supervise his program.

“With the use of this proper equipment and with GAP trainers and instructors, these young athletes will undergo sessions where they can learn not only gymnastics basics but also hone their skills as they go up different age group levels,” said Mr. Kugimiya.

He promised the already cheap fee would get smaller as the participants get bigger. “We will only be charging nominal fees,” he said.

The courses offered are for pre-school, elementary high school, parents with toddlers, developmental gymnasts, as well those for all ages, including seniors, after undergoing the proper evaluation of their capabilities and skill levels.

With the help of his “Keep Going” (KG) management team led by his local administrator, Jun Esturco, Mr. Kugimiya’s vision is to provide a source of revenue for aspiring and promising athletes not only in gymnastics, but in other sports so they can also train properly and excel like his prized protégé. — Joey Villar