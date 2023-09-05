SBP submitted 12-man games lineup in July

FILIPINO hoops officials are determined to bring back Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup (WC) crew — as intact as possible — for the coming 19th Asian Games in China.

Top execs of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and PBA and sat down Monday night to discuss the team’s formation and reportedly reached a consensus to reassemble as much as they can the WC group, including the think tank, for the Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 Asiad.

Present in the top-level meeting hosted by San Miguel Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramon S. Ang were SBP President Al Panlilio, PBA Chairman and SBP Vice President Ricky Vargas, PBA Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and San Miguel Corp. Sports Director Alfrancis Chua.

The plan is purportedly to recall the players, led by PBA stalwarts June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar for another Gilas tour three weeks after wrapping up the WC stint with a 96-75 romp over China.

As to the World Cuppers playing as imports overseas such as Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Kai Sotto and Rhenz Abando, the executives are poised to make arrangements with their respective clubs in the B. League and Korean Basketball League, for their release.

With Fil-Am gunner Jordan Clarkson back in the NBA, the task of reinforcing Gilas reverts to naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

The Barangay Ginebra resident import underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs on his foot late August and is reportedly day-to-day at this point. But the three-time PBA Best Import winner, who powered Gilas to the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, is expected to be good to go in time for the Asiad.

To preserve continuity, the execs are looking at summoning back the WC coaching staff. If coach Chot Reyes stands firm on his decision to “step aside” after the WC, anyone from his deputies led by Tim Cone and Jong Uichico, will likely be handed the reins.

Mr. Cone, though, had previously stated he’s not interested in taking over.

The PBA is expected to announce details of its participation in the Asiad tomorrow in a press conference.

But according to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), the SBP already submitted a 12-man crew to the Hangzhou Asian Games (AG) Organizing Committee last July 25.

The roster included seven from WC cast in Messrs. Fajardo, Thompson, Pogoy, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer Ravena, Japeth Aguilar and CJ Perez with Brownlee and another naturalized player Ange Kouame. Rounding out the list are Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, and Brandon Rosser.

POC President Bambol Tolentino said Messrs. Brownlee and Kouame are both eligible to suit up with Asiad requiring them to show only a Philippine passport.

If the SBP decides to alter the 12, Mr. Tolentino said the federation needs to appeal before the Hangzhou organizers.

Though finishing with 1-4 and missing its two-win target, Gilas’ WC performance provides a good start or even momentum for the Asiad and beyond.

“Like many kababayans (countrymen), it was difficult to see our Gilas fall short. This may sound tough but the truth is, others are bigger, better and more skilled in many other ways. Perhaps, it’s still not our time but we are certainly well on our way. And this experience, for sure will add on to being more ready to be on the world stage again,” Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso said.

“Let’s build on our victory against China. We demonstrated our ability to compete and established our dominance in Asia. We have a young core that makes us optimistic about the future. Let’s focus on the positives and move forward together.” — Olmin Leyba