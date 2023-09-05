THE SOUTH Sudan Basketball Federation cried foul over “racism” and “harassment” by some fans on its player Nuni Omot following his “unintentional” hit that led to a severe injury of Serbian player Borisa Simanic.

“The federation would like to further address the racism and harassment endured by player Nuni Omot after news broke of this regrettable development; We condemn any sort of racism directed towards the player,” the statement read.

“Basketball is a sport that is recognized to bring people together rather than to be used as a tool of prejudice.”

Mr. Omot came under fire for some on social media debates following an elbow hit on Mr. Simanic late in Serbia’s 115-83 win over South Sudan last Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

With Serbia leading 108-76 in the 1:50 mark of the payoff period, Mr. Omot turned around inside the basket and accidentally hit the 6-foot-11 Mr. Simanic on his left abdomen, prompting the latter to exit the game.

He was rushed to the Makati Medical Center, where he underwent initial procedure before needing another operation this week as diagnosed by team doctor Prof. Dr. Dragan Radovanović which led to one of his kidneys being “surgically removed.”

South Sudan said it regrets the unfortunate incident, which was deemed by officials as only a regular foul with no foul play involved.

“At the time, neither the federation nor the player were made aware of the severity of Mr. Simanic’s injury. The occurrence was unintentional and unfortunate,” South Sudan added.

Though Mr. Omot already apologized to Mr. Simanic in previous interviews, the 6-foot-9 forward once again apologized especially after knowing Mr. Simanic’s situation.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Mr. Simanic’s injuries. As a sportsman, I firsthand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened. No player should have to go through that. I pray for Simanic’s recovery and speedy return to the court,” said Mr. Omot.

South Sudan, which became the revelation team in its World Cup debut by being the No. 1 African team to clinch a breakthrough ticket to the Paris Olympics, echoes the same sentiment.

“Finally, we extend prayers and best wishes to Borisa Simanic,” the federation concluded. — John Bryan Ulanday