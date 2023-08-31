WHILE it’s primarily the Jordan Clarkson Show, the Fil-Am NBA star’s Gilas Pilipinas brothers led by Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu and June Mar Fajardo are seizing their moments, too.

Mr. Clarkson, as expected, showed the way for hosts in the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup (WC) on Philippine soil, posting averages of 24 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steal and an efficiency of 18.3 per game.

The multi-talented Mr. Ramos emerged as Gilas’ second-best scorer with 11.7 markers and steals leader with 1.7. “Saint Dwight” ranked third in assists with 2.0 behind Mr. Clarkson and Scottie Thompson (2.3) and in efficiency with 11.7.

Mr. Edu, another WC debutant, has also been solid for Chot Reyes’ squad. The former Gilas youth standout, who earned raves for his defense on the Dominican Republic’s NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, asserted himself as Gilas’ premier rebounder (6.3) and shot blocker (1.3) while accounting for a third-best 8.0 points and a second-best 14 efficiency.

Mr. Fajardo, one of the most senior members of the team with three WC appearances, played true to form with his 8-point, 6-rebound and 11.3 efficiency averages.

“Everybody down the line (was impressive),” said Mr. Clarkson of his teammates. “Everybody’s been coming out here competing.” — Olmin Leyba